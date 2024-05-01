Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC plc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after purchasing an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after buying an additional 3,283,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,000,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

