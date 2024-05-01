Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

LBRT stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,459 shares of company stock worth $3,155,991. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

