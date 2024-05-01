Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.70.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$90.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

