Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

STLD stock opened at $130.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $14,762,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

