Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fiera Capital Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.61.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 172.00%.

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

