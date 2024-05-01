Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Reduced by Roth Capital (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for JinkoSolar in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 21.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 92,737 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

