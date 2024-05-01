Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen updated its FY24 guidance to at least $2.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100- EPS.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.