QUASA Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $196,952.28 and approximately $5,045.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.31 or 1.00061526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003938 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00167119 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $201.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

