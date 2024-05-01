Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

