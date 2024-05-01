RE/MAX (RMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. RE/MAX has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 54,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

