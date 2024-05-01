Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.54 and last traded at $54.36. 1,425,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,756,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

