Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Red Violet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $230.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Red Violet

Red Violet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.