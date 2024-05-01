RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Posts Earnings Results

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

RediShred Capital Stock Performance

Shares of KUT stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

About RediShred Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.