RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Posts Earnings Results

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
Shares of KUT stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About RediShred Capital
