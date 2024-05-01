Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

