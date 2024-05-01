RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.32 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32, Briefing.com reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.1 %

RNR opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.30.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $213.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.