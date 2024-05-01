RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:RNR traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.22. 259,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,315. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124,039 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,861 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

