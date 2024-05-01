Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
