Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

