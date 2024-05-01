Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after acquiring an additional 559,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

