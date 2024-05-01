Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 156,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 59,152 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $8.95.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $576.90 million, a P/E ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,329. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
