Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.