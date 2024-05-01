Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

