Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,165 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street comprises about 6.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 2.85% of Rimini Street worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 318,029 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 193.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 576,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 379,709 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rimini Street by 47.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Stock Up 0.4 %

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,633. The company has a market capitalization of $240.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 82,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $244,571.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,345.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $32,446.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,202 shares of company stock valued at $450,113. 41.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

