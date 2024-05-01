Robert W. Baird Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $117.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.