Robert W. Baird Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $117.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.
Prologis Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.