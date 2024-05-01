Robert W. Baird Trims Gartner (NYSE:IT) Target Price to $517.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $536.00 to $517.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $412.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $295.43 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.