Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issues Earnings Results

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share.

Root Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT traded up $14.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,501. Root has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

