Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $574.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $579.83.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $511.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

