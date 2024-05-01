Roth Mkm Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $40.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.66.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. 25,147,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,767,654. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -677.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

