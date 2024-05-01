Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.15

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 77086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Ryerson Trading Down 17.4 %

The company has a market cap of $802.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $84,324.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 159,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 497,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.