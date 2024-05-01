Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.12 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Safe has a total market cap of $54.12 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00004499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.59706706 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

