Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys New Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,786 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,538,311. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.