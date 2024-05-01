Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $227,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 279,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAAU stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,471. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

