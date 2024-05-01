Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 85,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.86. 28,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,894. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.17 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.