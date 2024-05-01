Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CRH by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.82. 226,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

