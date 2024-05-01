Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. 22,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

