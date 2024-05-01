Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 137 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $175.57. The stock had a trading volume of 606,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,300. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

