Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,134 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 220,102 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.