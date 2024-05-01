Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.320 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Fox Advisors began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 61,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

