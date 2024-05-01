Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.320 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.