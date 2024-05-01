Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.16 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $3,899.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.85 or 0.05036070 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00056148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003388 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,733,831,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,242,978 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

