Savant Capital LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $389.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.73. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

