Savant Capital LLC Acquires 909 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Tesla by 50.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 10.0% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 212,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,104,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Tesla by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $180.65 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $576.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

