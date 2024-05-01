Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNH opened at $482.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $443.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

