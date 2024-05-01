Savant Capital LLC Has $11.70 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SDY opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.