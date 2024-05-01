Savant Capital LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 171,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Certuity LLC grew its position in Intel by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

