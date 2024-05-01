Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

