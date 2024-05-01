Savant Capital LLC Purchases 3,795 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

