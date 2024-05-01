Savant Capital LLC Purchases 5,453 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

