Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Savaria to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SIS traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.46. 3,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,053. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.45.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.