SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.75. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $263.08.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.